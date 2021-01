As of Thursday passengers can enter Serbia without presenting a negative PCR test. A total of 1,657 passengers, including 1,240 Macedonian nationals and 417 foreign nationals, have entered the country via Tabanovce border crossing until 2 pm.

The Macedonian passengers headed to Serbia, said that they were informed about the decision to travel without a mandatory PCR test and said that they are going to visit their relatives in the neighboring country.