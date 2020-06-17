Of the 193 new COVID-19 patients registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 140 are from Skopje, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,137 cases have been registered in the capital by Tuesday, of which 1,425 are still active.

Most active coronavirus cases in Skopje are registered in the municipality of Chair – 306, followed by Aerodrom – 119, Centar – 114, Gazi Baba – 114, Butel – 106, Karposh – 100, Saraj – 95.

Active COVID-19 cases have also been registered in the municipalities of Kisela Voda – 71, Gjorche Petrov – 57, Studenichani – 62, Shuto Orizari – 46, Arachinovo – 33, Ilinden – 28, Petrovec – 12, Sopishte – 11, Chucher Sandevo – 7, Zelenikovo – 1.

Moreover, two of the active coronavirus patients, the press release read, are foreign national, while one person is yet to be assigned to a municipality.