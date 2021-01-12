A total of 24 new patients were hospitalized in the past day in the coronavirus centers in the capital Skopje, and 25 patients were discharged. Two clinics in Skopje and a dozen coronavirus wards are meant for the most serious cases of the illness, and their number is currently over 330.

There are currently 181 patients in the two main clinics in Skopje, and additional 25 in the Kozle children’s hospital. Additional 152 patients are treated in the Covid-19 wards opened in clinics in the Mother Teresa center.