Over the past 24 hours, the clinics that treat the most severe Covid-19 cases in Skopje admitted 26 new patients. They currently care for 331 patients.

Most of them are in the 8th of September hospital (91) and the Infectious Diseases Clinic (130). The Kozle children’s hospital has 41 patients.

A few dozen patients are treated in the newly opened Covid wards in clinics that are part of the Mother Teresa complex in Skopje.