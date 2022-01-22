Documents from the Skopje parking company that were delivered to the VMRO-DPMNe party show that the management, under Mayor Silegov, allowed over 400 SDSM and DUI party officials to get free parking across the city. VMRO spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said that the financial cost of this abuse amounted in the millions of euros.

The racket was going through the small DS party led by Pavle Trajanov, which has long ran the City Parking company. It’s manager and two other officials, all from DS, would sign orders to exempt SDSM and DUI politicians from parking fees.

This was abused by people such as Martin Popov, now chief of staff of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Dusko Veskovski – head of the Water Utility company, Aerodrom Mayor Zlatko Marin, but also apparently the powerful First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi.

The DS party responded by denying the allegations, and outing an employee who they believe gave evidence of this wrongdoing to VMRO-DPMNE.