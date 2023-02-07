The catastrophic policies of SDS and Dimitar Kovacevski are emptying Macedonia, says VMRO-DPMNE.
The number of young people emigrating from the country in search of a better standard of living and conditions is growing drastically. In the first semester alone, more than 670 students, ie 150 children left the schools in Stip and Kocani. 180 children left Kumanovo and more than 200 left Tetovo, more than 130 children left Prilep in just one semester this year, and 36 from Kavadarci.
The numbers are staggering. Young people see the only way out of the country for a better future.
Since we are building a state in which young people thrive, the rhetoric of SDS should read: we are carrying out harmful policies and we are rapidly evicting young people from the state, added the party.
All polls in the past 6 years since SDS and DUI have been in power show great dissatisfaction and disappointment among young people. One of the reasons is the high partisanship in the public administration, the disastrous education and healthcare, as well as the lack of opportunity for personal progress and development of young people in Macedonia. The government neither offers opportunities nor creates policies for young people. With SDS and DUI, a growing number of young people seek their salvation outside the borders. And that’s why changes and early elections are needed, said the party.
