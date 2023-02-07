epa08392918 A view of a local government kindergarten in Przemysl, Poland, 30 April 2020. In connection with the easing of restrictions on epidemics, on 06 May 2020 kindergartens, pre-school departments in primary schools and other forms of pre-school education will be able to be re-opened. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

The catastrophic policies of SDS and Dimitar Kovacevski are emptying Macedonia, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The number of young people emigrating from the country in search of a better standard of living and conditions is growing drastically. In the first semester alone, more than 670 students, ie 150 children left the schools in Stip and Kocani. 180 children left Kumanovo and more than 200 left Tetovo, more than 130 children left Prilep in just one semester this year, and 36 from Kavadarci.

The numbers are staggering. Young people see the only way out of the country for a better future.

Since we are building a state in which young people thrive, the rhetoric of SDS should read: we are carrying out harmful policies and we are rapidly evicting young people from the state, added the party.