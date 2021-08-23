The number of citizens hospitalized with COvid-19 rose over 700, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said. General hospitals in the hard hit Polog Valley region have 200 patients – 110 in Tetovo and 90 in Gostivar, and they frequently require treatment of their most severe cases in Skopje.

Besides the two main Covid-19 clinics, the Kozle hospital is again turned into a Covid hospital. Patients from Struga and Kicevo, who also have a large number of cases due to the large number of emigrants who came to the cities during the summer season, are also sending patients to Prilep and Bitola. Filipce announced that the Ministry is preparing to turn other hospitals into covid wards as well, as it did during the spring wave.