According to the Health Ministry, a total of 750,893 citizens have been jabbed in Macedonia so far. 13,232 citizens were vaccinated on Tuesday against COVID-19 nationwide, including 3,214 who received the first dose.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 54% of the total population over 40 has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines and 29% of those aged 18-39.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk. Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.