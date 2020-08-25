The Association of Chambers of Commerce (SSK) warns that over a 1,000 hospitality institutions, such as children’s playgrounds, wedding restaurants and educational institutions face bankruptcy after being ordered to remain closed for the sixth month in a row due to the coronavirus. Most restaurants and cafes are allowed to open with numerous limitations, but places that cater to weddings and birthdays remain closed.

This has made the companies unable to maintain their employees, pay salaries and cover the on-going expenses, SSK said.

The association that represents thousands of businesses called on the Government to provide subsidies to the companies for as long as they are ordered to remain closed, and to order a freeze on their payment of credit rates and other costs.