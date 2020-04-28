For the long May Day weekend, the curfew will be imposed every day, starting at 14h and ending at 5h the next day. This will apply to Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The issue was hotly disputed with some in the Government demanding a full lockdown of more than three days, but Interior Minister Nake Culev demanding a lighter touch given the reduction in Covid-19 cases.

The youth and the elderly will still be under a stricter regime. Those over 67 can leave home at 5h but have to be back by 11h, while those under 18 can be out between 12h and 14h.