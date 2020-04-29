The Government decided at a session on Tuesday to restrict movement of people nationwide during the May 1 (Labor Day) holidays.

On May 1, 2 and 3, i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, people will be allowed to go out between 5 am and 2 pm. The nationwide curfew will last from 2 pm up to 5 am the next day, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook.

Under the Government’s decision reached Tuesday, people over 67 years of age will be allowed to go outside between 5 am and 11 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those under 18 will be allowed outside between noon and 2 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All other measures adopted by the Government for the protection against COVID-19 remain in place, Spasovski’s post reads.

The measures for personal protection remain in force, ie the mandatory wearing of protective equipment (mask, scarf or shawl) over the mouth and nose, in all public buildings such as state institutions, markets, shops, banks, post offices, public transport, waiting rooms, health institutions and the like.

The wearing of protective equipment is mandatory in open spaces, whenever a minimum distance of two meters between the citizens cannot be maintained.

Protective equipment is not mandatory for citizens staying in a yard of a family house, riding a bicycle or doing outdoor sports (considering the 2-meter distancing), if travelling in a motor vehicle with persons they live with or if staying outdoors where the two-meter distance can be maintained.

As of April 30, violation of the decree for wearing protective equipment will be fined by EUR 20 for individuals and EUR 2,000 for businesses.

The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce said that surgical masks can also be replaced with a scarf or shawl.