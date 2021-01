Elem Kadria, the owner of Skopje’ “Apce” bakery and sweets shop, has died, his family reported online.

The family run business is an institution in Skopje. It’s best known for serving boza, a fermented grains drink popularized under the Ottoman Empire, as well as other syrup drenched sweets and candies. Unlike some other such places, “Apce” resisted the push to expand and continues to operate from the same small location near the Architecture Faculty in Skopje.