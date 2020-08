Duplek Naser, the owner of a trucking company which had four of its trucks set on fire in Skopje severak days ago, says that he was targeted by arsonists.

Naser says that security cameras filmed three men douse the trucks and set them on fire where they were parked in Skopje’s Butel district. “The damage is about 90,000 EUR”, Naser told Alsat-M TV. Six truck trailers were also damaged in the fire.