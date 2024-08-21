The President of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question about the role of Blerim Ramadani in Macedonia and whether Judge Pajaziti should answer, said that he is the favorite judge of SDSM and DUI.

Well, he is a favorite judge of SDSM and DUI and he has proven himself with his decisions in the past. Pajazit Pajaziti is a judge who in the past has made many such type of judgments which are debatable. And I leave it to the Judicial Council to decide what to do next with the judicial career of Judge Pajazit Pajaziti – said Prime Minister Mickoski.