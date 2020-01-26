Former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša commented on Twitter on the second article published in the “La Verita” newspaper in relation to the electoral fraud involving Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev during the 2014 elections in Macedonia.

Second part of the voters bribing scandal around Zoran Zaev and his inner circle. Today materials are reviewed how voters were paid, threatened and intimidated to vote for Zaev, wrote former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša.

Janša also shared yesterday’s article of “La Verita” mocking former Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Janša called Zaev “the beloved prime minister of the EU”, and emphasized the electoral fraud of the beloved prime minister.