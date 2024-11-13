A new hearing was held today in the trial of Ljupco Palevski – Palco and several accomplices suspected in the gruesome killing of 14 year old girl Vanja Gjorcevska.

The court heard from lawyer Vasko Stojkov, who drove Palevski to Belgrade after the murder. Stojkov said that Palevski told him that he needs a ride because he has to attend a medical check there, and that there was nothing suspicious in his behavior or cover story. Stojkov said that Palevski often borrowed money from him, but always paid him back, and that he had little cash on the way north.

The court also heard that Palevski had his fringe political party equipped with radio devices for communication between its members.