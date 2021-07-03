I am convinced that a solution will be reached between Sofia and Skopje on issues that block Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and US Special Representative for the Balkans Matthew Palmer.

Everything depends on the stakeholders. We want to encourage them to recognize the compromises that are necessary for progress and to understand that it is in their best interest. I am convinced that a solution will be reached between Sofia and Skopje on issues that block Macedonia’s progress towards EU membership. I am convinced that those issues can be resolved. The EU must find a way to show its commitment to this country, unblock its path and launch the intergovernmental conference. It is an obligation of the EU and it must be fulfilled, Palmer said in an interview with TV21.

Palmer participated in the first International Conference “Prespa Forum Dialogue” held in Ohrid on July 1-2, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the auspices of the Government.