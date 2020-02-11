The United States has high hopes that the European Union will begin accession talks next month with Macedonia and Albania and considers the two countries’ EU path essential, said the U.S. special representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer.

We think both countries qualify on the merits. We think it’s an important signal to send to the region. We think it’s essential that both Macedonia and Albania have a clear European path and a European perspective, Palmer told RFE/RL.

Palmer voiced concern about Russia making inroads into the region and what he said were attempts to undermine international backing for the year-old Macedonian-Greek deal that ended a 27-year dispute between the two neighbors and removed Athens’ opposition to its neighbor eventually joining NATO and the EU.

According to him, Russia’s goal is to destabilize the Western Balkans through conflicts and the introduction of elements of chaos, as well as creating wedge between states in the region and the international community.