Macedonia played a strong first half against Austria in its first ever European Cup game. Austria took the lead early in the 18th minute, when Lainer found a wide cross from the left side to easily beat Dimitrievski.

But captain Goran Pandev brought the team back in the game in the 28th minute. Alioski crossed in front of the Austrian goal, and the defense fumbled the attempt to clear the ball. Trajkovski and the Austrian goal-keeper Bachmann fell into a heap allowing Pandev to strike the net.

The two teams were evenly matched, and both created good chances and neither dissapointed the fans. Macedonia is supported by thousands of loud fans who cheered even while the team was down.