Aleksandar Pandov, the acting director of the Administration for the Execution of Sanctions, believes that employment is the best way to resocialize prisoners. In an interview with MIA, he stated that he will work on legally addressing the issue of prisoner work engagement to make it more common. The director also informed that the inherited number of prisoners recorded as having escaped is about 200. When asked whether there is a guarantee that prisoners, including those convicted from the “April 27” case, who were granted a suspension of their sentences, will return, he replied that there is no such guarantee, and if they do not return, all of them will flee.