Unfortunately, Macedonia has been enslaved many times in its centuries-old history, but fortunately, mother Macedonia gave birth to sons who always liberated her, said Aleksandar Pandov, president of the Patriot Institute of VMRO-DPMNE at an event in Prilep on Victory Day who with a minute of silence paid tribute to all those who gave their lives for a free Macedonia.

According to Pandov, it is unfortunate that 76 years after the victory over fascism on May 9, 1945, Macedonia is again a captured state, whose prime minister signed harmful, treacherous and humiliating agreements with neighbors, including Bulgaria.