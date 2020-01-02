The two main pillars on which the junta rested fell. Katica fell first, and tomorrow after two and a half years of terror, Zaev also falls. It is still up to the people to take their destiny into their own hands on April 12 and officially annihilate the bandits and racketeers!, Aleksandar Pandov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Pandov: Two pillars of the junta fell, Katica fell first, and Zaev finally falls tomorrow
