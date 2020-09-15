I am proud to be Macedonian and that Goce is Macedonian, we are that Goce race, the mafia in power does not value anything and they are determined to sell the most sacred thing, and that is Goce Delcev, said the president of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Pandov at Tuesday’s anti-government protest.

He said that the only way to prevent the government from such an intention is for the people to come out massively.