At Sunday’s protest in front of the Stip prison, the president of VMRO-DPMNE’s Patriotic Institute, Aleksandar Pandov, said that the defenders of the country’s Constitution that are wrongfully imprisoned by the Zaev regime are not forgotten.

Not only are they not forgotten, for us present here today, and I believe that for every Macedonian household, they are the modern martyrs in the 21st century. Martyrs who is our bright symbol, our lighthouses, that in the darkest times when Macedonia is enslaved, there were and there are Macedonian sons who stood in its defense, he said. All of us who support them know clearly that they are now inside the prisons for nothing more than to resist Zaev’s policies, he added.

Pandov reminded that they were right when they claimed that the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia would be changed, they were right when they said that Macedonia would become a bilingual country and that nobody believed that Zoran Zaev will dare to go so far as to impose Bulgarisation on us, to erase the Macedonian history and to prove together with his coalition partners Karakachanov and Zaharieva that we are Bulgarians.

There were bad times, but at the moment 400 to 500 Macedonian sons and daughters, who opposed Zoran Zaev are now under political persecution. That many people are facing charges, detention and prison, Pandov said.

He stressed that they have gathered today to say that people cannot accept Macedonian prisons to be full of patriots, and at the same time corrupt criminals to travel to Mexico and Dubai.