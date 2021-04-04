Of the vaccines that we have, we have the most data about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine and in my opinion it is the safest, because we have most information about it, says microbiologist Dr. Nikola Panovski after the daily news in the world, but also our media about thrombosis and deaths after receiving the Oxford vaccine.

Unfortunately, the public mostly trusts the Chinese vaccine that we know nothing about, then comes Sputnik for which we know something, and then comes AstraZeneca. It is illogical for me not to talk about other vaccines, Panovski said in an interview with TV Sitel.

He also expressed his opinion that what is happening with this vaccine, which is the cheapest and the only made without profit, is a warning that no one in the pharmaceutical industry should dare to work without profit.

The microbiologist does not support the government’s decision not to give the AstraZenca vaccine to people under 60, but says it is probably due to the case of the 28-year-old girl who received such a vaccine in Serbia and then got thrombosis. He also says that there is a paradox that our NATO army will be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik vaccine. In order to explain the effectiveness of vaccines, he compared that yesterday Great Britain and Macedonia had the same number of deaths, countries that are far different in population, but also far different in the number of administered vaccines.