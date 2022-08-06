The number of people infected with Covid is ten times higher than the official statistics, and the percentage of cases is very high, about 50 percent, because citizens no longer get tested for travel purposes only, according to Professor Nikola Panovski, reported Sitel.

According to him, many of the young people do not even know that they were infected, they passed without symptoms or very easily. He is adamant that part of the mandatory measures that would cause resistance among people should not be reinstated because there is no need to delay this passing wave, and hospitals are almost empty.

Professor Panovski believes that there is no need for citizens to test themselves and expose themselves to costs, but if they feel symptoms they should isolate themselves for a few days.