We have had no meeting with Mayor Arsovska in terms of the operation of the city, said Nikola Panovski, Councilor in the City of Skopje, in an interview with the “24 Analysis” show on TV 24.

The situation for me as the most senior member of the Council is incomprehensible, I really don’t understand what is happening these 3 days, because there were no arguments and debates at the council itself to open up about this company that there is a problem or to call councilors and ask for the support, she or the director should request that there are problems so we can clear them up, said Panovski.

Panovski pointed out that there were quarterly and half-yearly reports where the majority praised how work should be done, that it works phenomenally and that money has been saved. The three-monthly, and six-monthly reports of the public enterprises were praised, and there were criticisms from the opposition, but it really seems like we have a renaissance in those enterprises.

The mayor hears or reads this and does not react, the administration in the city does not react that this is not the case and suddenly now two people a day are being dismissed from public enterprises for not working, stressed Panovski.

Panovski understands the PE “Water Supply and Sewerage” director and why he didn’t act on her requests, he explained, but he doesn’t know from her why there is no answer whether this is true. He says he is completely taken aback, and this is not good for the citizens, it was not ideal even before that, but what is happening these 3 days worries me.