TV Kanal 5 tried to get an opinion from the three doctors regarding the invitation of Health Minister Sali.

Panovski has remarks about the way he was invited, ie through social media.

It is known how invitations are done, it should be discussed first, and then published. He can write whatever he wants on Facebook, Panovski told TV Kanal 5.

Dr. Markovski has a similar view. He emphasizes that it is not serious to invite experts through Facebook. He adds that the Commission is an advisory body to the Minister, without substantial influence on any measures.

In 2020, I proposed a Covid-19 Commission as a government body whose decisions will be mandatory, Markovski told Kanal 5.

Dr. Danilovski recently said that he does not intend to be part of the Commission and sacrifice his autonomy, explaining that the Commission has no authority to make executive decisions, but only conclusions, which it proposes to the Minister.