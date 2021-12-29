Microbiologist Nikola Panovski discussed on the “Click Plus” show on TV21 whether we will start 2022 with an Omicron “tsunami”.

He says there is an incredible percentage of deaths in our country. He says he does not know why this variant has paralyzed the United States, when the isolation itself lasts only five days.

I am interested in the fact that we have 15 deaths out of 300 cases, which is an incredible, unheard of percentage. It should be inspected why is that, whether we do not detect the positive cases, because in these countries you are talking about the mortality rate is 0.1% before Omicron and now, said Panovski.

He says that for some, according to him, incomprehensible reasons, European countries do not report mortality rate from the Omicron variant.