Due to the hot weather, but also because it happened to us with the second, and especially with the third wave of the coronavirus, let’s also include the vaccination, our population in some way has acquired immunity to the previous strains. We do not know if we have and how much immunity we have against the Indian strain. Let’s hope we have, but we must face the risk and be prepared, microbiologist Nikola Panovski said in an interview with TV Sitel.

And if prof. Dr. Danilovski, who is a top epidemiologist, says that we need control of the people who come in our country, and even our expatriates, and even our people who go on vacation in countries where there is Delta strain, and the commission ignores it, it should explain why it ignores it. Does this man (Prof. Dr. Danilovski) not know what he is talking about or do they, in agreement with the Government and the economic interests, pass measures that are not very justified from a health aspect? There is no logic to have six cases a day here, and 800 in Greece, which is five times bigger than our country, he said.