The list of items that the Prosecutor’s Office seized from Bojan Jovanovski’s home included various valuable objects and wardrobe.

The prosecution found several documents in Serbian, as well as a tax free form, but also a paper reading “Frosina proposes”.

Among other things, a Dolce & Gabbana crown, a Hermes handbag, a bracelet, flip flops, a beach towel, a cosmetic bag and a lip balm were seized from Boki’s home in Orman, his parents’ house and his car.