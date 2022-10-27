Citizens come together in the Association, for the purpose of promotion of life, ideology, REHABILITATION, and the illumination of the image and work of Ivan Mihajlov as one of the most important characters in the history of Macedonia.

This is the content of Article 2 of the General Provisions of the Statute of the Ivan Mihailov Cultural Center Association, Bitola, which “Pressing TV” has obtained.

In other words, this means that for the first time in the history of the Republic of Macedonia, since its establishment as a federal unit in the former Yugoslav federation, through independence and independence at the beginning of the 90s, and until today, officially, through a document and permission of a state institution, a visa is given for the rehabilitation of the person, who until now was considered the greatest bloodthirsty and negator of the Macedonians and the Macedonian people.

And, of course, all this is not with hidden, but with the open consent of the President of the State Stevo Pendarovski, the ex-Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the current Dimitar Kovacevski. Because the first two were immortalized in a photo with the Bulgarian “philanthropist” and main sponsor of the club, Milen Vrabevski, and it is simply unimaginable that they were not familiar with the goals of the association!!!, analyzes “Pressing TV”.

If indeed they were not, then the top men of the security agencies should be dismissed immediately. And Kovacevski does nothing to stop it!!!, it adds.