The railway traffic is in a coma, but over 800,000 denars are paid monthly for the salaries of the directors and their advisors! Ten million denars are taken annually by the directors and their advisers so that the workers do not have a salary, and people travel from Bitola to Skopje or wait for the train for more than 10 hours, if the train arrives at all, Naum Stoilkovski, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, said today at a press conference, adding that Macedonian Railways, a state-owned joint-stock company, is part of the cake for sharing managerial positions and for high director salaries.

He says that in Macedonian Railways there are seven director positions with salaries over 70,000 denars, without bonuses. And all seven are members of the Board of Directors of Railways.

Sasa Jovanovski, director of passenger traffic, member of the Board of Directors, with a salary of over 70,000 denars. Milco Smilevski, director of freight traffic and member of the Board of Directors, with a salary of over 72,000 denars. Brahim Ajvaz, director of marketing and sales and member of the Board of Directors of Railways, salary of over 72,000 denars. Sasko Angelovski, director of traction and vehicle maintenance and member of the Board of Directors of Railways, salary of over 70,000 denars. Shenur Osmani, director of financial and economic affairs and member of the Board of Directors of Railways, salary of over 70,000 denars. The position of director of legal affairs and human resources and of course a member of the Board of Directors is currently vacant, and it is a position with a salary of over 70,000 denars. And of course, finally, Majan Vejseli, general director and president of the Board of Directors of Railways, with a salary of about 75,000 denars, said Stoilkovski, revealing new details about the “Parasites” affair.

He says that five paid advisors were hired in Macedonian Railways with a position with a “coefficient 8”, that is, with salaries over 60,000 denars.

The Macedonian railway is in a coma, Macedonia is a rail-isolated country, domestic traffic to Kicevo or Kocani has been suspended, and the Skopje – Bitola route takes 10 hours if the passengers are at all lucky enough to reach their destination or wait for the train, but that’s why there must be money for the directors, Stoilkovski said.

He says that Macedonian Railways is one of the biggest losers in the country, with a debt of over 67 million euros. Six general directors have changed in five years.