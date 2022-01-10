The Support for Online Classes Movement, which started as a Facebook group that now has 15,000 members, demands that the second term of the 2021/22 school year be held online.

We are not capable to have a combined, we are not capable to have even in-person classes, because children in a classroom of 30-40 square meters transmit the virus very quickly. The chance of infection is very high. We are throwing into the fire not only the children, but also their parents, grandparents, whole families, said Ana Gligorova, a representative of the Support for Online Classes Movement.

She urges the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education and Science, the Commission for Infectious Diseases to submit a proposal to the Government to implement their request.