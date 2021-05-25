The initiative of parents who oppose Education Minister Mila Carovska’s plans to abolish school textbooks collected the initial 100 signatures needed for a referendum today, in a matter of hours.

Organizer Dragana Spasevska said that their demands are not being heard by Minister Carovska, and that is why they are pushing for a full referendum. The plan is widely criticized both for the fact that many families don’t have the resources needed to provide full online education, and for the constant push from the Zaev regime to rewrite history and other textbooks, under pressure from neighboring countries and left wing activists in the Government.