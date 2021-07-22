The members of Parliament overwhelmingly agreed to discuss the proposed resolution on the negotiations with Bulgaria next week. The resolution is proposed by VMRO-DPMNE, and it calls for the establishment of clear “red lines” kin the talks, that will prevent the Zaev regime from negotiating away key identity benchmarks.

SDSM initially rejected the proposal, then agreed to it, and finally said that it can’t support the resolution because it is proposed under the name Republic of Macedonia. Zaev’s party is now expected to submit an amendment to change the name of the country in the text, and replace it with the imposed name “Republic of North Macedonia”.