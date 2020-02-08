Five days before the expected dissolution of Parliament, the government and the opposition have not yet harmonized their views on the law on public prosecution.
Speaker of Parliament, Talat Xhaferi, said yesterday that there a procedural possibility to put a harmonized draft law to vote even on February 12, until 23:00 h.
Even if a harmonized proposal is put forward until 23:00 h on February 12 noon, there is a procedural possibility that the proposal will be converted into law. Undoubtedly, but at the end of the mandate before the dissolution of Parliament only to open a session, and a not harmonized proposal, and turn it into a theater, that I do not intend to do it. There is no need for any tense situation before the elections, Xhaferi said.
Comments are closed for this post.