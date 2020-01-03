The Macedonian Parliament accepted the resignation of Zoran Zaev as Prime Minister.

Zaev did not elaborate his resignation, but his actions are expected to dominate the discussion in Parliament as the interim Government is appointed later in the day. The Government will be led by Zaev’s loyalist Oliver Spasovski, while the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party will hold several positions that will allow it to check the further abuse of the public administration in favor of SDSM.