The Parliament today adopted a National Strategy for development, for the period of 2024-2044.
The Strategy was crafted in partnership with UNDP, the UN, the UK Embassy and the Slovakian Finance Ministry. It’s goals are to ensure economic growth and improvement of living standards in Macedonia; the introduction of a merit based system for advancement in public service; reforms to improve the business climate and ensure new jobs and investments; reduction in corruption and quality education.
The goal of this Government and of every future Government must be to secure EU membership, not only because we naturally belong there, but because it will help improve living standards, the Strategy declares.
