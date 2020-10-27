The Macedonian Parliament re-adopted the law to prevent discrimination. This law was adopted in May 2019, but it was later nullified by the Constitutional Court because it was adopted without the necessary 61 votes in Parliament, after President Ivanov vetoed it because it was adopted under the imposed name “North Macedonia”.

This prompted much criticism of Macedonia from international representatives in the country. Today the nearly identical law was adopted again, this time with 70 votes in favor.

The law includes the right of citizens to claim discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.