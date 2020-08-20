The Parliament announced that no session will be held today, despite the widely anticipated vote to re-elect Talat Xhaferi as Speaker.

SDSM and DUI announced a coalition that would have 62 seats – 61 are required to elect a new Government – but today outlets reported that some DUI members of Parliament are not satisfied with the deal and are not willing to vote for the Speaker or the Government.

– There are no scheduled plennary sessions or meetings of other bodies, is the short comment on the Parliament website, with no additional explanation. Both SDSM and DUI announced that the process to elect a Speaker will begin today.