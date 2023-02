The Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia today confirmed the resignations of the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupancevski and the Minister of Environment Naser Nuredini, as well as the Deputy Ministers of Health and Justice Vladimir Rendevski and Agim Nuhiu.

As Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi announced, Tupancevski, Nuredini, Rendevski and Nuhiu decided not to explain their resignations to the deputies.