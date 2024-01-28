The 141st session of Parliament commenced on Sunday with a singular focus on the agenda – the appointment of a Government for the Republic of Macedonia. Talat Xhaferi, slated to become the interim Prime Minister in the transitional government formed 100 days prior to the upcoming May 8 general elections, presented the suggested cabinet lineup and the program of the new government to Parliament on Saturday. The primary responsibility of the interim government is to oversee the fair and democratic conduct of parliamentary elections.