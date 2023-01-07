VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the opposition party insists on having early elections in the spring and added that a large majority of members of Parliament from the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition actually support having early elections.

He would not name the likely defectors in SDSM – this allegation comes as there are growing reports that former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will support the initiative in an attempt to pull the rug from under his successor Dimitar Kovacevski.