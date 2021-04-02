After a delay of one day, the Macedonian Parliament voted today to postpone the census from April to September, and also to postpone the municipal elections from the first to the second half of October.

The proposals were accepted with 95 votes in favor and 12 against. The Zaev regime was determined to hold what was dubbed as “corona census” in April, despite the huge spike in new coronavirus cases. Eventually, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski got Zaev to give up on the plan after a meeting early this week. Albanian parties insisted that the census goes ahead as planned, hoping that it will inflate the Albanian share of the population, but eventually Zaev’s Albanian coalition partner DUI came to support the proposal.