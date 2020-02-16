After adopting several laws without the opposition present, the Parliament moved to discuss the motion to dissolve so that early elections can be held on April 12.

The move comes after the scandalous double vote on the controversial law on state prosecutors. The vote was rejected by the Parliament, but pressed by the ruling SDSM party, Speaker Xhaferi ordered a second vote.

Meanwhile, the Parilament voted for changes on the media law, the law on urban parks, the law for management of court cases and the law on language inspections.