Zoran Kocevski from VMRO-DPMNE will be the new MP in the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, after the current MP Darko Kostovski managed to win the local elections in the first round. Kostovski is resigning from the position of MP, and will perform the function of mayor of the Municipality of Butel. Kocevski, who was on the eighth position on the list of candidates for MPs in the second constituency, will now replace Kostovski.

The parliamentary composition of VMRO-DPMNE gets another change. Timco Mucunski is the new mayor of Aerodrom. Toni Jarevski from VMRO-DPMNE, who was also on the eighth position on the candidate list in the first constituency, replaces Mucunski in the Parliament.

Ivan Jordanov from Stip also leaves the parliamentary office. He is the new mayor of Stip, and this candidate of VMRO-DPMNE managed to achieve victory in the first round by winning the majority of votes. In the third constituency next on the list is Colonel Dragan Kovacki from VMRO-DPMNE, who will be the new MP.

There will be certain changes in SDSM as well. Ljubica Spasova from SDSM, who was 12th on the list of that constituency, replaces Kosta Kostadinov from SDSM, who was elected new mayor of Strumica.