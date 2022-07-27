Parliament on Wednesday voted 103-2 in favor of ratifying the protocols for accession to NATO of Finland and Sweden. It is the first time that the Macedonian Parliament is ratifying protocols of new countries aspiring to join the Alliance after the country joined NATO in March 2020.

Prime Minister Kovacevski and members of the Government openly supported the initiative of Sweden and Finland for membership in NATO, and already in May consent was given for their admission as full-fledged members of the North Atlantic Alliance.