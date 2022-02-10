With 55 votes “against” and 32 votes “in favor”, the Parliament did not adopt VMRO-DPMNE’s motion to cancel the technical government 100 days before the elections, known as the Przino Government.

VMRO-DPMNE submitted the motion to the Parliament on January 24, when they demanded holding early parliamentary elections immediately, without 100 days of technical government.

The ruling SDSM and DUI rejected the motion, explaining that such changes are made without haste, with talks and consensus of all parties, and not at the suggestion of one party.