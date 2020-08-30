After a day of debates, today at noon the Parliament is set to resume its session meant to vote on the Government proposed by Zoran Zaev and his SDSM – DUI – BESA – DPA coalition. On paper, the coalition has 62 votes, one more than the bare minimum needed to elect a Government.

The vote is scheduled to take place no later than midnight. During the debates on Saturday, Zaev promised a steep rise in the minimum wage and an increase in the average wage as well, and continuing the foreign policies of his first three years in office. This prompted VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament to ask Zaev what national identity concessions is he preparing to make in the next term.

Meanwhile ethnic Albanian parties from the majority and the opposition were disputing to what extent the coalition advances their national interests.

Due to the very small majority Zaev plans to use to govern, the main issue of debate during the session of Saturday were predictions about how long it can last. VMRO-DPMNE announced protests to begin this autumn, and a rally is already scheduled for later in the day, led by bishop Agatangel of Veles. In response, Zaev publicly extended an offer to a far left party to join the coalition, in a move that would bolster his number of seats to 64.